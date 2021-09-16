Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,570 Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.73.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

