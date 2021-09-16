Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NINE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NINE stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

