Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NFG opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

