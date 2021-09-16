Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

