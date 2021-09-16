Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vuzix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of VUZI opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

