MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.
Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.72. 608,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,155. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
