MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.72. 608,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,155. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

