Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 289,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.63.

