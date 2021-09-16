Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 643,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 188,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE USB opened at $57.80 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

