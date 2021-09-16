Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

