Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

