Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 35,346 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

