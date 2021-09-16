Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

