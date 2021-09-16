Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,044 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,642 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

