Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Up 4.2%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 12,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,030,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MILE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

