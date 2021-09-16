MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MCHVF opened at $0.76 on Monday. MGM China has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

