MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after buying an additional 516,843 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.