Michael Rapp Buys 30,450 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Rapp acquired 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $553,885.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $253.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

