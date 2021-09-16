Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

