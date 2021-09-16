Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,736,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $470,522,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 119,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,822 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,717,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

