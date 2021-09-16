Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 17,837 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 82.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

