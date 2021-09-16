Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

