Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $914,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,011 shares of company stock valued at $73,668,203. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $279.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.02 and its 200-day moving average is $340.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

