Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.