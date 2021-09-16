Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

