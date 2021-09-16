Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,028 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.07 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

