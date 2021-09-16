Mina Price Up 45.3% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00012084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $162.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 237,729,189 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

