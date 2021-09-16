Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

MALRY opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

