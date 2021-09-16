Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.83 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.83 million and $125,818.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $152.53 or 0.00318137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 175,928 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

