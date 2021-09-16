Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Shares Down 0.8%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.69. 13,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 36,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Advancement at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.