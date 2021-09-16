Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 475,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.