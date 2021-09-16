Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $116.86. 18,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

