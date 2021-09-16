Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,473,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,744,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,024,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $16.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,973. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,488.42. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.