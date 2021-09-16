Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.96 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after acquiring an additional 279,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.21. 427,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

