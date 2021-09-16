Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,047,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 535,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -1.44. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

