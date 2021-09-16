MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.37 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

