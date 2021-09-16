Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $63.85

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.85, but opened at $62.14. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

