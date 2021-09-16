Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 384,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.