MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 868 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

