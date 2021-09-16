MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

