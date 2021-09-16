MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000.

SCHA stock opened at $102.07 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

