MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

