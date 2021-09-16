MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,226,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.