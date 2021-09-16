MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1,890.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00138526 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,886,846 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

