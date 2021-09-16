Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $2,025,182.25 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

