Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

