Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 33,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,602. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.