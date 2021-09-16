Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 94,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.