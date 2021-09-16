Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.51. 288,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.