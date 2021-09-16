Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.48 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 116,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,688. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

