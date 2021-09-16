Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,856 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $60,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $255,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.